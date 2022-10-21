Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 361 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $31.66 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.