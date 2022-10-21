15,803 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

