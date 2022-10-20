Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $55.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $401.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.