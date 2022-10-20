Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Pariax LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 197,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 33.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

