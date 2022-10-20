Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $107,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $153,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

