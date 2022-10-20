Trust Investment Advisors Sells 8,112 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

