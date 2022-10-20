Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 74,633.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of ESNT opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

