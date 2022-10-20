Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 173,986 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,986 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $236.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
