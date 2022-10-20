Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 173,986 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,986 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $236.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

