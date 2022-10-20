Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

POR stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

