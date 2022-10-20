Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Xerox by 13.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $346,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 46.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.72. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

