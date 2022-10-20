Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,501,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.