Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $282.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.97 and its 200-day moving average is $259.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.74 and a 52 week high of $303.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

