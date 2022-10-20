Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 776,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 168,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TOL opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.