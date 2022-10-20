Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vector Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VGR opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

