Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

