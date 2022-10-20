Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Olaplex by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Olaplex by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 306,571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 874,630 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 56.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.