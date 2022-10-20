Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000.

NYSE DEN opened at $96.00 on Thursday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.89.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

