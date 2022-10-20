Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,780.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,748 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

