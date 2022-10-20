Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

