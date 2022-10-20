Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$72.00 to C$76.00. 1,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 81,459 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $46.23.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Stantec by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

