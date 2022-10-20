SCHRODERS IS Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,175.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. jvl associates llc increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

