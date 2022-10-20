Reshma P. Shetty Sells 195,317 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 195,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $515,636.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,969,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,918,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth approximately $52,022,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

