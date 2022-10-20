Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 131,553 shares.The stock last traded at $9.58 and had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pzena Investment Management Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

Pzena Investment Management Dividend Announcement

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 247,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Featured Articles

