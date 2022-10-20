Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Postal Realty Trust worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $283.31 million, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 715.44%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

