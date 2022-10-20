Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 130.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.