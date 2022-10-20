O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,815.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,262,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $452,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,149 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

