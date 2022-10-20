Mitchell Gaynor Sells 5,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

