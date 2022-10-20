Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 31,083 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 2.0 %

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.