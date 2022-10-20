Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,846 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.