Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.37 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in RLI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 54.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

NYSE:RLI opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

