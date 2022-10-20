Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.79.

Ally Financial Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

