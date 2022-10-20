Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 31,083 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

