Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $328,877.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $153.67 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCIA Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

