Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $472,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

