Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

