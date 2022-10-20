KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 229.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 309.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $56.38 on Thursday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $722.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.