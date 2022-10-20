KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 165.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth approximately $841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 294.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.23 million, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

