KBC Group NV Takes Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.13. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

