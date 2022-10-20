KBC Group NV Takes $58,000 Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $867.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. Analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,307 shares of company stock valued at $868,032. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

