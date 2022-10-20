KBC Group NV Takes $58,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $893.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Cutera’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

