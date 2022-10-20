KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 2,873 Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $930.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

