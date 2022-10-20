KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 1,729 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HSII opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

