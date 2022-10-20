KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 1,487 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.49 million, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

