KBC Group NV Purchases New Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE CARS opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $845.59 million, a PE ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

