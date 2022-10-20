KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.59. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

