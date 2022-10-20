KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 170.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 388.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 80.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TR opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $142.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.35%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

