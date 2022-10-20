KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $166,429. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.17. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

