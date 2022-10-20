KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 39.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The business had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $447,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

