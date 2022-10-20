KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,764,000 after buying an additional 447,612 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

Allegiance Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Allegiance Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.14%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

