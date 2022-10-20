KBC Group NV Makes New $52,000 Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,629 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

